Daniel James had all but signed for Leeds United in January 2019 before Swansea City pulled the plug on the deal.

The pacey winger now finds himself at Manchester United but could be loaned out by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side this summer, as reported by The Sun.

The question is could Leeds reignite their interest in the Wales international this summer?

If the Whites gain promotion to the Premier League then they will be in need of reinforcements over the summer and James fits the bill for them.

Marcelo Bielsa is a fan of James’ and he suits the way he likes his sides to play, hence why he tried to lure him to Elland Road last year. Manchester United may be tempted to loan him to Leeds as he would be guaranteed game time there.

James, who is 22 years old, has made 37 appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils this season, chipping in with four goals.

They are expected to hand him a new contract this summer before possibly loaning him out. This is because his opportunities may become limited at Old Trafford if United splash the cash on attackers/wingers over the coming months.

James agreed terms, completed his medical and took a photo holding up a Leeds shirt in the well-documented transfer saga midway through last season. However, the Yorkshire side could have the last laugh and bring him in on loan next term if United are ready to allow him to.

Leeds’ chances of landing James will depend on whether they are able to get over the line and into the Premier League when the campaign resumes, but this is a story for their fans to keep a close eye on.

