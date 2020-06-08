Port Vale striker Tom Pope has hinted at Leicester City’s Mitch Clark and Nottingham Forest’s Jake Taylor returning to the club on loan next season, as per Stoke On Trent Live.

The duo impressed on loan at Vale Park this past campaign.

However, Vale’s aim at the moment is to tie down players on new contracts and start preparing for the summer.

Pope said in his column on Stoke On Trent Live: “It’s not quite the same team because our loan players Jake Taylor and Mitch Clark have had to go back and would be a big miss for us. But who is to say that over the summer we can’t bring those lads back?

“At the moment it is about tying the lads down who are out of contract and that makes the manager’s job a lot easier. The more players who sign the less he has to look for next year.”

Clarke, who is 24 years old, re-joined the Valiants on loan in January from Leicester City having spent the 2018/19 season on loan from Aston Villa.

The defender made the switch from Villa to the Foxes last summer and penned a three-year deal at the King Power Stadium.

Taylor, on the other hand, is being tipped for a big future by Championship side Nottingham Forest. He scored seven goals and gained five assists for John Askey’s side in this past campaign.

The duo may both be in-demand over the coming months, but Port Vale will be hoping their treatment of them last term puts them at the front of the queue.

