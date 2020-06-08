Bradford City are aiming to bring in five players this summer, as per a report by the Telegraph and Argus.

The Bantams have already released their retained list and announced that 10 players are leaving the club for free, including the likes of Jake Reeves, Hope Akpan and Kelvin Mellor.

Stuart McCall’s side will be in the hunt for some signings over the coming months to add more depth into the squad for next season. However, the ex-Motherwell and Rangers boss has suggested there won’t be loads of new acquisitions.

He has said, as per the Telegraph and Argus: “We’ve got 14 players signed on for next season and we’re adding four young lads getting promoted from the youth team.

“I would probably say we are looking for a squad of 22-23, so it might not be a case of a raft of signings. It might even be five loans. Again, there’s no certainty on anything at this moment.”

The decision on what to do with the League Two season is expected to be made today, with Bradford one of the sides keen on ending the campaign.

This past term has been the Yorkshire sides’ first back in the fourth tier for six years and they were sat in 9th position, four points off the Play-Offs.

McCall’s side will be aiming to force their way into the promotion picture next season and need closure on this season to start making strides in preparation for the 2020/21 season.

Like many clubs at this level, Bradford’s squad size will be greatly reduced next term.

