Goalkeeper Matija Sarkic is set to leave Aston Villa this month, as per a report by Football Insider.

The Montenegro international is out of contract and is leaving the Premier League side on a free transfer.

Sarkic, who is 22 years old, has been on the books at Villa for five years but has never made a senior appearance for the Midlands side. He joined in 2015 from Anderlecht as a youngster.

Blackpool are in the hunt for a new ‘keeper this summer and have been linked with a move for him. However, Neil Critchley’s side may have to face competition from League One rivals Sunderland for his signature.

The Black Cats’ current number one Jon McLaughlin is entering the final weeks of his contract at the Stadium of Light and is a target for Championship side Blackburn Rovers, meaning they will have to replace him if he leaves.

Sarkic spent the first-half of this season on loan in the Scottish Premiership at Livingston and played 18 times before being recalled by Dean Smith’s side in January after an injury to Tom Heaton.

The Grimsby-born ‘keeper, who was later raised in Belgium, has also spent time away from Villa Park on loan at Wigan Athletic, Stratford Town and Havent and Waterlooville.

He has got experience under his belt and is a decent free agent option for a club out there. Leaving Villa is a good move for him at this stage of his career as he needs to be playing games.

Who will sign Sarkic?