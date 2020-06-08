Swansea City want Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster on loan again next season, as per a report by the Scottish Sun.

Steve Cooper is keen to bring him back to the Liberty Stadium for a full season.

However, the Championship side will have to face competition from Rangers for his signature this summer. Steven Gerrard is looking to use his links with Liverpool to lure the promising striker to Ibrox.

The Scottish Premiership side are in the hunt for some attacking reinforcements and have identified Brewster as a key target.

Brewster, who is 20 years old, joined Swansea on loan until the end of this campaign in the January transfer window and scored four goals in 11 games before the season was halted in March.

He is highly-rated by Liverpool and the Swans had to see off plenty of competition to sign him, which they will have to do again this summer.

Brewster started out at Chelsea as a youngster but switched to the Reds in 2014. He has since gone onto make three appearances forJurgen Klopp’s first-team but was loaned out this past winter to get some more senior experience under his belt.

The England Under-21 international has impressed for Swansea since his move to Wales and could play a key part in their push for the Play-Offs when the season resumes.

They are currently sat in 11th place in the second tier table and are three points off the top six with nine games left to play.

Will Swansea land Brewster again for next season?