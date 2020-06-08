Crawley Town have confirmed on their official club website that former Queens Park Rangers and Sheffield Wednesday loan man Jimmy Smith has left the club at the end of his contract.

Former Chelsea youth player Jimmy Smith has been with League Two side Crawley Town since 2014. However, it has now been confirmed that the 2019/20 campaign is last with the club.

Crawley confirmed that the 33-year-old midfielder will be leaving the club at the end of his contract, confirming that they had made the decision with a “heavy heart”.

Smith offered an insight into his feelings upon the confirmation that he would be leaving. The ex-QPR and Sheffield Wednesday loan man spoke on Instagram (quotes via the Crawley Observer), saying:

“It is with heavy heart that unfortunately my time with Crawley Town FC has come to an end. After being at the club for six years I have nothing but amazing memories.

“Crawley Town was more than just a football club to me, from the fans to the board, staff and my teammates. It was an honour to represent you all as a player, captain and even a manager.

“I would like to say a special thank-you to the amazing fans, throughout the years you have supported me and the team, home and away, with so much passion, something I will never forget, and I wish you and the club all the best in the future. I’m looking forward to the future and continuing my football career.”

In his time with the club, Crawley played in an impressive 169 games across all competitions, scoring 20 goals and laying on 20 assists in the process. Smith even stepped up to fill the caretaker manager’s role upon the departure of Harry Kewell back in 2018.

Smith is a vastly experienced player, notching up 480 appearances over the course of his career. He came through Chelsea’s youth academy and played once for the club, spending time out on loan with the likes of QPR, Norwich City, Sheffield Wednesday and Leyton Orient.

In 2009, Smith ended up joining Leyton Orient, going on to play 187 times for the club (21 goals and four assists). He spent a brief stint with Stevenage before joining Crawley, where he has remained until now.

It will be interesting to see where Smith ends up upon his release from Crawley. Is he a player you would like to see your club bring in this summer? Have your say in the poll below.

Would you like to bring Jimmy Smith in at your club this summer?