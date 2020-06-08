Sheffield Wednesday have extended the contract of young goalkeeper Josh Render, his representatives Red6 Sports Management have confirmed on Twitter (see tweet below).

Big congratulations to goalkeeper @Josh_Render on his contract extension with Sheffield Wednesday. Well deserved 👏 #swfc pic.twitter.com/dvob39AV7T — Red6SportsMgt (@red6sportsmgt) June 6, 2020

Sheffield Wednesday have moved to secure some of their players’ futures in recent weeks. Young defender Osaze Urhoghide is among those to commit their future to the Owls, while midfielder Joel Pelupessy has also had his deal at Hillsborough extended.

Now, it has been claimed that Sheffield Wednesday have moved to secure the future of another player. Young goalkeeper Josh Render, who currently plays in the club’s Under-23s side, is said to have secured a contract extension with Sheffield Wednesday.

Render’s management company, Red6 Sports Management, moved to announce the news on Twitter late last week. Upon the announcement, they congratulated Render on his new deal, saying:

Render, 19, has been with the club since 2013. He first joined Sheffield Wednesday’s Under-13s side and he has remained with the Owls ever since, making his way through the youth set-up and into the club’s Under-23s side.

A young ‘keeper who is said to be good with his feet as well as a good shot-stopper, Render will be hoping to become the latest goalkeeper to make it through the academy and into the senior side with Sheffield Wednesday.

Render is not the only young Wednesday player to be offered a new deal. The Sheffield Star reports that the likes of Declan Thompson, Luke Cox and Luke Jackson have all been offered new deals with the club. It will be interesting to see if Render can make his way into Garry Monk’s first-team plans, with a decent crop of goalkeepers already available to him.