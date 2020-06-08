Speaking to the Peterborough Telegraph, Peterborough United director of football Barry Fry has played down Posh’s interest in Accrington Stanley winger Jordan Clark, saying that he has “not been mentioned” to him.

Barry Fry – Peterborough United director of football – has provided a brief statement on the club’s reported interest in Accrington Stanley winger Jordan Clark. Clark, who is out of contract at the end of the season, has been linked with a move away from Accrington but Fry has said he is not a player the club are eyeing up.

He said: “Jordan has not been mentioned to me.”

With his contract expiring this summer, Clark could be on the move away from the Wham Stadium. Portsmouth have been said keen on the wide man, while Scottish Premiership side Hibernian – now managed by ex-Sunderland boss Jack Ross – have also been said keen.

The winger has been a star performer for John Coleman’s side this season. The 26-year-old has scored eight goals and laid on nine assists in 40 appearances across all competitions. In total, the winger has played in 191 games, scored 29 goals and provided 36 assists in the process since joining in 2016.

Given that he has been a star performer in recent seasons, Stanley will hope they can come to an agreement over a new deal. Losing him on a free to a League One rival could prove to be a blow to the club.

With Peterborough United playing down their interest in Clark, it will be interesting to see if Portsmouth and Hibernian move forward in their rumoured pursuit of Clark.