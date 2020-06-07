According to Beren Cross, writing for Leeds Live, per YouTube channel 24/7 Football below), Leeds United’s young goalkeeper Harrison Male has left the Whites.

The young stopper signed his first pro deal at the club only last May but a run of injuries has seen him fall by the wayside. His waving goodbye to Elland Road sees him sever 12 years with the West Yorkshire outfit.

The 19-year-old never made the first-team squad during his time with the Whites and his only first-team experience came whilst out on loan at Tadcaster Albion for a spell during 2018.

Commenting on his leaving, the Bridlington lad remained philosophical on the matter saying: “It is sad to leave, but I always go by everything happens for a reason.”

He is now in that post-club sense of limbo which is obviously worsened during the strangeness of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, he remains upbeat saying: “If this is meant to be then hopefully I can progress somewhere else.”

Male, a one-cap England Under-15 international, will have received a good footballing education at Elland Road. This will have included a solid grounding in goalkeeping that will stand him in good stead wherever he goes.

He adds that whilst he is keen to get back into football, he will not be cutting any corners or accepting the first offer thrown at him. He adds:

“I would never settle for just anywhere. I want to always be pushing myself at the highest standard I can. You never hear of a first-team ‘keeper at 19-years-old. It’s very unheard of, but for me, I want to be around the first team now. I want to be pushing [for the] first team and hopefully getting game time.”

It didn’t work out for the youngster at Elland Road and now he faces that first big step into the unknown.