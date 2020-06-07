Speaking to BBC Sport, Derby County midfielder Graeme Shinnie has said that teammate Wayne Rooney is “unbelievable”, moving to heap praise on the Manchester United and England legend.

Wayne Rooney has had a significant impact at Derby County since his arrival in January. The former Manchester United and England star’s signing has coincided with an upturn in form at Pride Park since Rooney joined as a player-coach.

Playing as either an attacking midfield or slightly deeper, Rooney has had a notable impact on Philip Cocu’s side. Now, he has earned praise from midfield partner Graeme Shinnie.

Shinnie – whose first year with Derby County has been challenging at times – has labelled Rooney as “unbelievable”, adding that he still feels like he is learning from Rooney at the age of 28. He said:

“He’s unbelievable. It’s mental. His game management, passing and shooting are top class. He has the ability to control games without using too much energy. And he has a wee Aberdonian kid running around next time who will hopefully keep him happy by doing all his hard work.

“It’s been unbelievable to work with a player like that. The young players especially will gain massively from having him there. I’m 28 but still learning a lot from him and where he’s been. And listening to his stories is good as well – he talks about Champions League and I talk about Scottish Cup…

“In terms of the standard down here, it is very good. I can say that after playing next to Rooney. But on the flip side of that, I feel there’s many players in Scottish football who could perform down here.”

Shinnie managed to nail down a spot in the starting 11 prior to the season’s suspension and will be hoping to keep his spot when the season returns.