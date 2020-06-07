Derby County’s Graeme Shinnie has told BBC Sport that he believes his first year has been a good one despite struggling to begin with.

For a while, it seemed like Shinnie was going to be a victim of circumstance. He was signed by Frank Lampard last summer but he would only manage the defender for a few weeks before he left the club. Phillip Cocu would come in and be the new manager but he wasn’t a fan of him initially. This led to the Scot being dumped in the U23s for the first half of his career.

It is a credit to Shinnie then that he was able to get back into the Derby first team. He is now a regular for the Rams and is likely to be a major part of the restarted season when it gets going again. Because of that, Shinnie believes that this move has worked out for him and has been good.

Shinnie said: “I definitely have no regrets, it’s been a good move.

“It was a fresh start for me in England as I had played in Scotland for nine or 10 years against the same teams at the same stadiums. I wanted to experience different football.

“It’s just been tough this season. I signed for Frank Lampard and he immediately left, which was not ideal. And then I was out of favour with the new manager until I eventually got an opportunity and turned it around and got my form right back up.

“I was really enjoying my football and playing in the league then the injury came at a really bad time. I haven’t had any injuries in my career and then I go and split my tendon in my hamstring. It put me out for 10 weeks. Trying to get back to form when the team was playing so well was tough.

“I was in and out the team, but in our last game at Blackburn we won 3-0 and I played very well. I felt that was me back to my best, then everything came to a halt because of coronavirus.”

