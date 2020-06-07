Speaking to the club’s official website, Cardiff City manager Neil Harris has confirmed that star man Lee Tomlin is back in training ahead of the Bluebirds’ return to action against Leeds United.

With the Championship season confirmed to be restarting, Cardiff City have been provided with a significant fitness boost. Playmaker Lee Tomlin has re-emerged back in the starting 11 and has got back to his dangerous best under Neil Harris.

It had been feared that the attacking midfielder’s season was over when he suffered a knee injury in a February training session. But now, Cardiff boss Neil Harris has confirmed that Tomlin is back in training and will hopefully be ready in time for the Bluebirds’ return to action against Leeds United. He said:

“Yes he [Tomlin] and the players have a twinkle in the eye. Those who thought they might not play a lot of football certainly see this as a bonus. Tommo is infectious, a great character, very good trainer. Hence why he got injured in the first place. That’s what we want, our senior players to show our younger ones the way.

“He has been out a while, has to get over hurdles, mental as well as physical ones, get out onto pitch, trust your body. He’s doing that final stage at the moment, which is one of the hardest parts you can have.

“But he’s also taken part in a lot of functional drills we’re doing. Tactically he’s taken part, picked up messages. We have to make sure we progress him at his pace – and his pace might be slightly different, say, to someone like Gavin Whyte, who is a few years younger.

“He’s back in the group and doing the majority of the work. We’re hoping to get him some minutes in the friendly fixtures coming up with local sides, which is a positive.”

In 24 Championship games so far this season, Tomlin has scored seven goals and laid on seven assists. His performances single-handedly inspired Cardiff on occasion and fans will be hoping he can keep up his strong form once the campaign later this month.