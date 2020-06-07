Tranmere Rovers are set to bring in duo Dan Roberts and Danny Davies in on trial from Welsh side Prestatyn Town, a report from the Rhyl Journal has claimed.

A final decision regarding the potential restart of the League One season is still yet to be made. Tranmere Rovers have been vocal in their proposals which will allow the club to stay in League One and now, a report has emerged regarding their plans for the summer transfer window.

It has been reported that Tranmere are interested in signing pair Dan Roberts and Danny Davies from Prestatyn Town. Roberts and Davies are said to be two of the most talented players at Prestatyn and Tranmere are set to bring them in on trial ahead of the 2019/20 campaign.

Prestatyn won the JD Cymru North title last season and the pair played “significant roles” in helping the club do so. Roberts, a 20-year-old defender, has impressed in the club’s backline, while Davies has starred in the middle of the park for the title-winning side.

Now, Roberts and Davies will be given the chance to impress Tranmere Rovers during pre-season in an effort to break into professional football.

Football League clubs will have to cut transfer costs where possible this summer and delving into lower divisions to cherry-pick the best talents could prove to be very effective. Clubs like Peterborough United have shown how effective it can be, so Tranmere Rovers will be hoping Roberts and Davies can impress to bring them in to bolster their squad ahead of next season.