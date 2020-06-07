Blackpool are interested in Rotherham United’s Jerry Yates, according to journalist Alan Nixon on twitter (see tweet below).



Twitter: Interested. For sure. https://t.co/uSwebHmeXg (@reluctantnicko)

The striker has impressed on loan at League Two side Swindon Town this past season, scoring 14 goals for the Robins in all competitions to help them rise to the upper reaches of the division.

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley will be in the hunt for reinforcements this summer to strengthen his side and put his own stamp on his newly inherited squad.

Yates, who is 23 years old, seemingly fits the bill for the ambitious Seasiders. He is young and has proven himself out on loan over the past couple of seasons.

The big question is will Rotherham sell him on a permanent basis? He may well still have a future at the New York Stadium so Blackpool could have to fork out some money if they want to lure him to Bloomfield Road over the coming months.

Yates is a product of the Millers’ academy and has made 52 appearances for their first-team, scoring five times. He has also enjoyed loan spells away from the Yorkshire side at Hailway Railway Athletic, Harrogate Town, Carlisle United and Swindon.

The forward formed a great partnership up front with Eoin Doyle at the County Ground this past term and looks to have a bright future ahead of him.

