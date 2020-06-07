Anthony Pilkington played under the current Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert at their bitter rivals Norwich City.

With his current contract at Championship side Wigan Athletic is expiring at the end of this month so could he reunite with his former manager at Portman Road?

Pilkington, who is 32 years old, is set to become a free agent as things stand and will have to weigh up his options over the summer.

The forward arguably fits the bill for Ipswich. He is experienced, proven in League One and would add more depth and options to their attacking department for next season.

The question is could the Tractor Boys’ faithful welcome him with open arms despite his Norwich connection?

Pilkington was signed by Lambert for the Canaries in July 2011 and went onto make 82 appearances, scoring 15 goals in all competitions.

The Republic of Ireland international started his career with spells as a youngster with the likes of Preston North End, Manchester United and Blackburn Rovers before joining Stockport County in 2006.

He earned a move to Huddersfield Town after three years at Edgeley Park and spent three seasons with the Terriers in the third tier before his move to Norwich.

Pilkington left Carrow Road in August 2014 for Cardiff City and was on the books with the Bluebirds until leaving for Wigan in January 2019.

The 18-month deal he penned with the Latics is coming to an end soon.

