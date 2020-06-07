According to a report from the Rhyl Journal, League Two side Port Vale are one of two sides interested in 24-year-old striker Jordan Davies, who currently plays in the Cymru North with Prestatyn Town.

Football League clubs will be on the lookout for bargain deals this summer. The financial implications of COVID-19 and the subsequent suspension of the season mean clubs up and down the Football League clubs will have to cut costs where possible.

One area clubs will have to cut costs on is transfers. This is especially the case for League Two clubs, one of which will be Port Vale.

The Valiants have several players out of contract this summer and one striker they could look to bring in on the cheap is Prestatyn Town’s Jordan Davies.

The Rhyl Journal has reported that Prestatyn’s star striker Davies is unlikely to extend his stay with the club and has been linked with Port Vale. Vale are said to be interested in offering Davies a trial with the club ahead of a potential deal.

Non-league side Runcorn Linnets – who play in the Northern Premier League Division One North West – have also been said keen on Davies ahead of the summer.

Davies, who is in his second spell with Prestatyn, played an important role in a potent attack which saw the club claim the League title. In his first stint with the club, Davies netted 27 goals, displaying his goalscoring ability in his two spells with the club.

Now, it will be interesting to see how Davies’ situation pans out. He is yet to test himself in professional football so it will be interesting to see if Port Vale offer the Welshman the chance to do so.