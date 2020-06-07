The Sun journalist Alan Nixon has said on Twitter (see tweet below) that Derby County’s pursuit of ex-England international Joe Hart “depends on cost”, adding that there has been interest for “some time”.

Been intetesr for some time. Depends on cost. https://t.co/HYCyD5T5RI — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 7, 2020

In April this year, reports emerged from The Sun claiming that Derby County are interested in Burnley’s out of contract goalkeeper Joe Hart. The former England international has fallen down the pecking order at Turf Moor and looks set to make a move away this summer.

Turkish Super Lig side Besiktas were linked with Hart as well in April but now, a comment has been offered on Derby’s rumoured interest. Alan Nixon – who first reported the interest – has commented on the situation. Speaking on Twitter, Nixon said that the interest has been there for “some time” but insisted that any potential deal to bring Hart to Pride Park “depends on cost”.

Financial implications are set to hit Derby County this summer, with the club having one of the Championship’s heftier wage bills. It may not be feasible for Hart to come in on Premier League wages with the club looking to cut their wage bill where possible.

Hart, 33, is a vastly experienced ‘keeper, making 537 senior appearances across the span of his career. The ‘keeper – who started out with Shrewsbury Town – has spent the majority of his career with Manchester City, who he won the Premier League with twice, also playing in the Champions League on 42 occasions.

Hart has represented England 75 times, holding down the spot as the country’s number one from 2010 to 2017.

Derby County fans, is Joe Hart a player you would like to bring in this summer? Cocu is likely to be in the market for a new ‘keeper before the start of next season, do you see Hart as a potential option?

Would you like to see Derby County sign Joe Hart this summer?