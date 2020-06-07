Kalvin Phillips is a footballer totally reinvented under the guiding hand of Marcelo Bielsa. He was a box-to-box midfielder but is now a defensive midfield enforcer. He missed Leeds United’s last game before lockdown with a knee injury but updates that situation in conversation with the Yorkshire Evening Post (YEP).

Phillips’ change of position has not only developed him as a player but it has also improved him as well. He’s gone from a player that a section of the Leeds supporter base used to round on over on social media to a player they’d pull their fingernails out with pliers to keep at the West Yorkshire club.

Over the past two seasons, Marcelo Bielsa has moulded Kalvin Phillips into that important tumbler in the Leeds United defensive lock and a player who makes the Whites look that much more secure. Yet, Phillips is much more than that and his pivotal role in breaking up opposition attacks is complemented by a range of passing which helps to put Leeds on the attacking front-foot.

The Wortley lad has featured in 31 games for Leeds United this campaign, missing four games due to suspension and two due to injury. The last of these was the 2-0 dismantling of Huddersfield at Elland Road on March 7 – the Whites final game before the COVID-19 lockdown was put in place.

In speaking to the YEP, Phillips said that the reason that he missed the Huddersfield game was due to a sore knee. In that respect, the lockdown couldn’t have come at a better time for United’s midfield lynchpin. He confirms this by adding: “I missed the last game with a sore knee. I think the first week or so gave you time to recover.”

However, he then goes on to add that not only has he recovered but that the break means that he’s come back much stronger. On this, he says: “When we got back we did a bit of running but as you could tell, we’re as fit as we have been. I felt exactly the same, if anything I’m probably fitter and stronger than I was before the pandemic.”

A fully fit and firing Kalvin Phillips will be welcome news for Leeds United fans to hear as they look forward to football restarting and the upcoming Cardiff City match.

