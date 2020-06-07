Barnsley and Blackburn Rovers are interested in Livingston striker Lyndon Dykes, as per a report by the Daily Mail.

The forward is set to be a man in-demand this summer after an impressive past season in the Scottish Premiership.

Dykes, who is 24 years old, is also on the radar of Scottish giants Celtic and Rangers, as well Championship sides such as Millwall, Middlesbrough, Stoke City and Wigan Athletic.

Livingston are believed to value their hot prospect at around the £2 million mark to try and fend off interest in him. He scored 12 goals in all competitions for them this past season and also gained ten assists so Livi will face a major battle to hold onto him over the coming months.

The Queensland-born forward started his career in his native Australia with spells at Mudgeeraba and Merribac before moving to Scotland for a brief spell at Queen of the South in 2014 but returned down under shortly after.

Dykes spent a year back in Australia and played for Redlands United, Gold Coast City and Surfers Paradise Apollo before going back to Queen of the South in June 2016. He went onto become a regular for the Doonhamers and was later snapped up by Livingston in January 2019.

He has been a huge player for the Lions since then and could be rewarded with a move to the Championship. Barnsley and Blackburn are being linked, though the duo will have to bat away interest from second tier rivals to land the in-demand Australian this summer.

