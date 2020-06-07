Manchester United could loan out ex-Swansea City winger Dan James next season, as per a report by The Sun.

The Premier League giants are expected to hand the Wales international a new contract this summer but may ship him out on loan for the next campaign.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are in the hunt for attacking reinforcements and have been linked with signing the likes of Jadon Sancho and Kai Havertz, which see James fall down the pecking order at Old Trafford next term.

James, who is 22 years old, was signed by United last year in June for a fee of £15 million and has made 37 appearances in all competitions in his debut season in the North-West, chipping in with four goals.

It could be the case he is loaned out to a fellow top flight side next season to gain more guaranteed game time and for United to assess how well he performs.

James started his career at local side Hull City before switching to Swansea in 2014 as a youngster. He was a key player for the Welsh sides’ youth sides in early years there before going onto play 39 games for their first-team.

He has had an impressive first year at Manchester United since his move and has made the step up from the Championship well. However, this news that he could be loaned out for the next campaign could make James a man in-demand over the coming months.



