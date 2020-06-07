Speaking to Charlton Athletic’s official club website, West Brom loanee Sam Field has confirmed that he has made his return to training with loan club Charlton Athletic after a long spell on the sidelines.

After continued injury problems, it was feared that West Brom midfielder Sam Field had played his last game for loan club Charlton Athletic. After a decent start to life with the Addicks, Field suffered a knee injury against Bristol City in October.

Fresh complications emerged in February (London News Online) and Field returned to parent club West Brom. However, the suspension of the season has allowed Field the time to recover from injury and now, it has been confirmed that he is back in training with loan club Charlton.

Field spoke to Charlton’s official club website to confirm the news, expressing his delight at his return to Addicks training. He said:

“I’m delighted [to be back]. I’m upset that it has taken so long but I’m happy we’re there now and hopefully, I can contribute again to the team. I’m really looking forward to it.

“The standard coming back the last couple of days, I’ve been really impressed with the standards of possession. If we play like we have in the past couple of days in training I see no problems at all.”

Field, 22, played in 10 games across all competitions for Charlton before being hit by injury. He impressed in Lee Bowyer’s midfield and provided one assist along the way. Now, having completed his return to training, Field will be keen to help guide his loan club to safety with the 2019/20 campaign set to resume.