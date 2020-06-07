Former West Brom striker Kevin Phillips has said to West Brom News that he would “definitely be interested” taking up the vacant role as the Baggies’ Under-23s manager.

Retired striker Kevin Phillips enjoyed a successful stint with West Brom during his playing days. The former England international netted an impressive 46 goals and laid on 17 assists in 80 appearances for the club during a prolific spell with the club from 2006 to 2008.

Phillips has been working as a coach since his retirement from the game and now, he has opened the door to a potential return to the Hawthorns in a coaching capacity.

Speaking to West Brom News, Phillips has said that he would “definitely consider” taking up the vacant role at the club’s Under-23s side manager. He said:

“That has been mentioned to me before so maybe it is something I might look at. I would definitely be interested in that, of course.”

Phillips has held roles at Leicester City, Derby County and Stoke City but has been out of coaching since 2019 when he left his role with the Potters.

West Brom are in need of a new manager for their Under-23s side. Michael Appleton left the post to return to senior management with Lincoln City earlier in the season and since, Deon Burton has taken up the role as the Under-23s caretaker manager.

With Phillips keen on making a return to coaching and open to doing so with former side West Brom, it will be interesting to see if he ends up back with the Baggies in a coaching role. Would you like to see Phillips back as Under-23s manager? Have your say in the poll below:

Would you like to see West Brom appoint Phillips as Under-23s manager?