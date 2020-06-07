According to a report from Derbyshire Live, Derby County have moved to offer out of contract midfielder Tom Huddlestone a new deal, with the offer said to be on “much-reduced terms”.

Derby County have one of the heftier wage bills in the Championship. Amid the financial uncertainty the game has been cast into by COVID-19 and the subsequent suspension of the season, the Rams are one of the clubs expected to be forced into reducing their wage budget where possible.

One player who looks to have been hit by a potential wage cut is midfielder Tom Huddlestone. Huddlestone is out of contract this summer and has fallen down the pecking order under Philip Cocu with injuries limiting his involvement.

Now, it has been reported that the Rams have moved to offer Huddlestone a new deal. Cocu is said to value Huddlestone as an experienced and tactical character and hopes to keep him on board. The contract extension offered is reported to be on “much-reduced terms”, a hit Huddlestone will have to take if he wants to stay at Pride Park.

Huddlestone, 33, has been with Derby County since 2017, when he made a return to the club he started out at as a youngster. In total, the former Spurs midfielder has notched up a hefty 183 appearances for Derby County, scoring three goals and laying on four assists in all competitions.

While injuries have limited his involvement this season, Huddlestone would still be a valuable squad member to keep at Pride Park. His experience and knowledge of the game could help young midfielders Louis Sibley and Max Bird continue their development as they continue to emerge from the academy.

What would you like to see Derby do with Huddlestone this summer? Keep him on board or allow him to leave at the end of his deal?

Tom Huddlestone - stay or go?