According to Michael Brown, in conversation with Football Insider, Marcelo Bielsa has been spotted at Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium. This has lent some credence to rumours mentioned in Poland that the Whites are going to profit from an upcoming Citizens deal.

There is a genuine link of respect between Marcelo Bielsa and Pep Guardiola, the Manchester City manager openly relaying the fact that he views Bielsa as one of football’s most luminary coaches. This link has allowed Leeds United to work with Manchester City, taking Jack Harrison on loan for the past two seasons and bringing in youngster Ian Poveda on a permanent deal in January.

Now, it appears, that the Whites are again going to exploit this link, leaning on respect between the respective head coaches to bring in Legia Warsaw’s young prospect Michal Karbownik. Sport PL writes that Manchester City is going to buy him, then loan him to Leeds United.

Sport.PL say that Manchester City’s interest in the 19-year-old means that, despite signing a recent deal, “his departure from the club in the summer seems almost a foregone conclusion.”

Sport.PL also refer to comments made by Tomasz Smokowski, who was speaking on a sporting program. Smokowski said: “One of the sides that were interested in him was Manchester City, but not for themselves but for Leeds United because these clubs work closely together and Leeds simply cannot afford the Pole.”

Commenting in conversation with Football Insider, former Leeds United midfielder Michael Brown mentions that he believes that the special relationship will continue with Guardiola helping Leeds United out.

Speaking to Football Insider, Brown says of the way this relationship will work:

“Get Manchester City to buy him and then loan him to you – brilliant. Two clubs I know well, obviously.

“I’ve seen Marcelo Bielsa down at Manchester City, I’ve seen him down there a couple of times and he is close with Pep.

“Any way they can help, I’m sure they will and Pep will try and do that.”



So, it seems that Marcelo Bielsa has been spotted a few times at the Etihad and that Michal Karbownik is incoming, then outgoing down the M62 to Leeds . There are also rumours that the Citizens are considering Leeds as a development destination for yet-to-arrive Brazilian Yan Couto.

Should Leeds United plunder Manchester City for starlet youngsters?