Recently released Birmingham City goalkeeper Michael Luyambula has made a move to German fourth division side VfB Lubeck, the club has confirmed on their official website.

Young goalkeeper Michael Luyambula had been with Birmingham City for almost two years before his recent release. Luyambula spent the vast majority of his time with the Championship side out on loan while remaining part of the club’s academy set up.

Now, it has been confirmed that the ‘keeper has found a new club. Luyambula – born in Germany – has returned to his native, linking up with Fourth Division side VfB Lubeck in a free transfer deal.

Luyambula, 20, spoke to the club’s official website upon joining his first club after Birmingham City. Speaking after the announcement, Luyambula said that he is happy to have returned to a place he can call home, adding that he hopes to help the team grow and “achieve great things”. He said:

“I wanted to come back home, I grew up here in the north. A lot has happened here in recent years and I really want to help the team and achieve great things here.”

Luyambula joined Birmingham City in the summer of 2018, signing from German giants Borussia Dortmund. He never managed a senior appearance for the club but spent time out on loan with Hungerford Town, Crawley Town and Telford United.

Now, upon his departure from Birmingham City, the ‘keeper will be looking to press on and develop to show his former club what they were missing out on. VfB Lubeck are happy with the former Birmingham youngster’s arrival, with sporting director Rocco Leeser saying:

“With Michael we get a very talented goalkeeper who has already gained valuable experience through his stations in Dortmund and England.”

Will Birmingham City be left to rue letting Luyambula leave or was it the right time to let him go?

