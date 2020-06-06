Home or away, Leeds United fans follow their club en masse. At Elland Road, it is often a cauldron of noise from all four sides of the ground creating a bear-pit atmosphere. This season there has never been an attendance of less than 34,000 at the ground.

Now, well now the terraces are eerily empty and quiet. They have been since late-March and will be so for the foreseeable future. When football does return it will be a sanitised version played behind closed doors.

Leeds United have plans to alleviate the alien atmosphere by bringing in fan-faced cutouts to create a model ‘crowd’ of sorts. Now Phil Hay (below) brings up another way that the atmosphere at Elland Road could be upped:

Neither idea is groundbreaking nor new. For example, cutout fans have been used in Germany’s Bundesliga and Australia’s NRL – even Dominic Cummings popped up over in Oz.

Hay’s comments about the use of crowd noise in the Bundesliga has definitely found some common ground as Leeds United fans respond to what he tweeted.

Here is a selection of the comments that came from Hay’s original tweet.

It’s definitely an interesting proposition that Phil Hay brings up here and it looks like it is one that Leeds United fans are definitely on board with.

Should Leeds United pipe in crowd noise when playing at Elland Road?

Yes, definitely.

Would build atmosphere.

No, not at all.

Too plastic clappers.