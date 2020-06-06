Have you ever played three club trivia? No? Well you, my friend, are missing out.

There are three ways to play this classic time-waster of a game, You can either name three clubs, and then all guess which player featured for all three (sometimes there can be more than one correct answer) or you can name the player and then name three clubs they played for.

Tip, avoid journeymen for this version, especially career loaners!

Or you can play the third way, the way which converts easiest into this format, the multiple-choice set-up.

Here, we will name a player, and four clubs… you just have to pick the one they didn’t play for. So, as an example, let’s use lower league Icon Jon ‘The Beast’ Parkin. The Beast played for 14 clubs over an extensive career, although never kicking a Premier League ball, our kind of guy, right?

So, that gives you a nice set up for question one!

1 of 20 Jon “The Beast” Parkin didn’t play for.... York City Stoke City Cardiff City Coventry City

How did you do?