Birmingham City youngster, Remeao Hutton has been using the lockdown period to prove that not all youngsters are lazy and don’t try hard enough to make it in the game. He took time out of his three workouts a day regime to speak to the Daily Mail about his future.

The youngster was enjoying a scintillating loan spell with non-league side Yeovil Town before the season was halted. Hutton once had an unsuccessful trial with Manchester United, but his performances for Yeovil were once again getting scouts attention.

Sutton was snapped up by Birmingham City in 2017 when scouts watched him playing for Hednesford. Since then, Hutton has been continuing his development with the u23’s and on loan. Former manager, Garry Monk told Hutton to improve his game whilst on loan at Yeovil Town. “My old Birmingham manager Garry Monk told me, ‘work on your weaknesses but work on your strengths too’,” Hutton said. “I’m known for being quick and playing on the right but adapting to the left-hand side was great for my education and it adds another string to my bow now.”

Former manager Monk isn’t the only former member of staff that holds high regards of the 21-year-old. “I was talking to Richard Beale, our former development coach, and he said: ‘Kyle Walker has gone from Tottenham to Manchester City for £50million and there’s nothing he’s got that you haven’t in terms of natural ability, you just have to work at it.’ I was like ‘wow’ but it was great he had that belief. I watch Kyle a lot and see what he does in certain situations and go over my own game. The key thing is that I keep improving, whether it’s with Birmingham or on loan again even in League Two or League One. I just want to keep getting better.”

With current uncertainties surrounding finances and transfers due to Covid-19, Sutton may well find himself in The Blues matchday squads in the 2020/21 campaign.