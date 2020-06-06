Portsmouth head coach Kenny Jackett told The News that he expects that there is even more to come from Marcus Harness.

The 24-year-old winger joined Portsmouth from Burton Albion last summer for an undisclosed fee. He started the season in great form but he wasn’t able to see out August as he went down to an injury he suffered in a match against Blackpool. When he returned, Harness had to battle for his place against Ryan Williams. Before the season was suspended, he has scored eight goals and made seven assists.

Fans will have been happy with how Harness played, something that his manager Kenny Jackett agrees with. He was also very impressed with the way Harness was able to make an impact when he was used as a substitute. But in what must be very exciting for any Portsmouth fans reading, Jackett has said he expects that Harness can be even better next year.

Harness said: “There is more to come from Marcus. He’s a goalscorer and has got eight goals this season.

“Quite a few times, he’s come on and changed the game for us at a time when maybe we were ahead but we’ve been labouring.

“Marcus has been very effective in that role. Sometimes when you look at someone’s number of starts, it doesn’t paint the whole picture.

“He is a really good player, Marcus Harness. I think he has got a very, very good future ahead of him and his best years to come now.

“I’m pleased he is a Pompey player. In terms of his delivery, crossing and shooting, it’s excellent.

“He has eight goals and want to be a regular starter all of the time, but off the bench he has won us points.”

