Bristol City’s Famara Diedhiou could soon be leaving the club as he is a target for Fenerbahce according to a report from Turkish publication Fotospor.

Diedhiou has got more appearances for the Robins than he probably expected at the start of the season. He was expected to be a squad player after the loan signing of Benik Afobe from Stoke City but the former Arsenal man was injured after just a few games. He would have been out for the season if it had not been suspended until June.

Because of this, Diedhiou has been able to get lots of appearances and he has done well during that time. In the 35 appearances he made for the club, he has scored 12 goals. This has helped Bristol City challenge for a place in the Sky Bet Championship play-offs and before the season was suspended, they were 7th in the league. That said, the signing of Nahki Wells in the January transfer window has pushed Diedhiou down the pecking order and Afobe will be back for the season restart.

But this might be Diedhiou’s last season with Bristol City as there is interest from abroad. This report states talks between the Robins and the striker over a new contract, his current one is set to expire in 2021, have stalled and the Turkish giants are hoping to take advantage of this. It would be a very attractive move for Diedhiou as they have an incredibly passionate fanbase and they regularly play in Europe. This could be one to watch during this summer.

