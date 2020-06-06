Stoke City boss Michael O’Neill may delve into the Scottish market for potential signings this summer.

Aberdeen’s Sam Cosgrove is a player who has been lighting up the Scottish Premiership over the past two seasons.

As Stoke search around for reinforcements, could they sharpen their attack by bringing the highly-rated forward to the Bet365 Stadium?

Cosgrove, who is 23 years old, has scored 23 goals in all competitions for Aberdeen this past season, beating his tally from the 2017/18 campaign by two.

He grew up in Cheshire, not far from Stoke, and started his career on the books of North-West duo Everton and Wigan Athletic.

However, Cosgrove had to ply his trade as a youngster out on loan in non-league at the likes of Barrow, Chorley and North Ferriby United.

Carlisle United snapped him up in August 2017 and he spent a season with the League Two side, scoring just once in 12 appearances. Despite this, Aberdeen handed him an opportunity in 2018 and he has since become a huge player for Derek McInnes’ side.

The Dons will face a major battle to keep hold of him after his goal scoring exploits and he would be ideal for Stoke.

O’Neill’s side will be eager to improve on their poor past season and will be in the hunt for new signings. Cosgrove fits the bill, he is young and has a point to prove in England.

He also stands at 6ft 2inc meaning he would also offer the Championship something different to what they already have.

Should Stoke City try and sign Sam Cosgrove?