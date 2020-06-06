Fulham boss Scott Parker is a former teammate of Huddersfield Town’s Alex Pritchard from Tottenham Hotspur.

As the London side scour the transfer market for potential signings this summer, could the duo reunite with each other at Craven Cottage?

Pritchard, who is valued at £4.3 million on Transfermarkt, would give the Whites more options and depth in their midfield department.

If Fulham fail to gain promotion back to the Premier League they face the prospect of losing some key players and need to make some contingency plans for that scenario.

Pritchard is someone who is proven at Championship, knows their manager and may seek a move back to the capital after four years away.

He is also out of contract at Huddersfield at the end of next season (2020/21) meaning the Terriers may be tempted by a bid this summer to avoid losing him for nothing next year.

Pritchard has been with the Yorkshire side for a year-and-a-half having joined them from Norwich City.

He started out at Tottenham and went onto make two appearances for their first-team. He had loan spells away from the top flight side at Peterborough United, Swindon Town, Brentford and West Bromwich Albion.

Norwich signed him permanently in 2016 and he scored eight goals in 43 games for the Canaries.

Fulham like to have players with attacking flair and Pritchard would be ideal for them. Although this is an opinion piece based on the fact Parker has crossed paths with him in the past, do you think Fulham should move for him? Let us know in the poll below.

Should Fulham try and sign Pritchard?