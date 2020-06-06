Bristol City head coach Lee Johnson has told Sky Sports News that he borrowed a giant TV screen from the training ground so he and his family could watch movies in their garden during lockdown.

Something that Johnson has become well known for during his time in management is his use of technology to help coach his side. He has stated in the past that he was the first manager to use drones to help him with analysis and he has also observed non-sporting teams to see how they work.

One of these novel training methods is a giant TV screen they have at the Bristol City training ground. This is so he can show players on the ground different drills and sessions to help them improve right on the training pitch. But during the lockdown when no one was at the training ground, Johnson has revealed he borrowed the screen for himself so that he and his family could watch films in the garden.

Johnson said: “In this COVID period I had this mad idea in my head that I was desperate to bring this big screen home and play it in my car park.

“We had a fantastic evening the other night me and my family roasting marshmallows over a firepit, literally with this 8ft by 10ft screen.

“It was absolutely brilliant, I loved it but it didn’t go down too well with the analysts and the CEO so I had to get it back as quickly as possible.

“We are really lucky here we’ve been able to spend on hardware, software and various pieces of technology.

“Something I have been asking for a while was the big screen on quite a regular basis actually, it helps with individual learning styles.

“You can work slick on the side of the pitch doing the drill or session that you’re working on, and then quickly move into the big screen and either show some inspiration or an animation that goes alongside the drill that you’re working on.

“I think that works on all learning styles and makes it quickly bed in. Everybody learns at different rates, it’s not a case of re-inventing the wheel, it’s a case of simplifying it and I think this technology does that and it definitely benefits the younger players.”

