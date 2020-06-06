Blackburn Rovers’ pursuit of Sunderland goalkeeper is “ongoing”, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).



The Scotland international remains firmly on Rovers’ radar as they search for a new ‘keeper this summer.

McLaughlin, who is 32 years old, is out of contract at Sunderland at the end of this month and is being eyed by Tony Mowbray’s side on a free transfer.

The experienced stopper has racked up 430 appearances in his career to date and is seen as a potential bargain for the Lancashire outfit.

McLaughlin has been on the books of the Black Cats for the past two seasons and helped them get to the League One final last term.

Blackburn see him as an ideal replacement for Christian Walton, who is due to return to parent club Brighton and Hove Albion when his loan deal expires this summer.

McLaughlin, who is a Scotland international with two caps under his belt, has previously played for the likes of Harrogate Railway Athletic, Harrogate Town, Bradford City, Burton Albion and Hearts.

The last time he played in the Championship was three years ago with the Brewers but he could be set to move back to the second tier with Rovers continuing their pursuit.

McLaughlin has been a long-term target for Mowbray’s men and they will be eager to tie up a deal for him as soon as they can. Will they land him? Let us know in the poll below.

