Sheffield Wednesday’s Barry Bannan has told Yorkshire Live that it was when Steven Fletcher got injured that things started to go wrong for the team.

The first half of the season went very well for Sheffield Wednesday. Garry Monk had a good start to life as the manager of the Owls, guiding them higher up the league and by the end of 2019, they were 3rd in the Sky Bet Championship.

However, 2020 has been a nightmare for them. In the league, they have only won twice which seen Wednesday drop completely out of promotion contention. In fact, with the chance they might have points deducted due to issues with Financial Fair Play, Wednesday are now at risk of being relegated.

Bannan knows what happened to cause Wednesday’s season to completely derail. He thinks that everything went wrong when Steven Fletcher was ruled out for six weeks. He got a knee injury during the FA Cup match against Brighton and Hove Albion and would be out for the next month and a half. By then, Wednesday’s season was on its way to being over.

Bannan said: “I think up until [Steven] Fletcher got injured this season, I think we were probably one of the best teams in the league and going really strong.

“Losing a player that big would hurt any team in this league. Fletch brings so much to our team and that is maybe why we dipped off but there are obviously no excuses. Everybody loses players and we should have dealt with it much better.”

