Leyton Orient boss Ross Embleton has admitted he would like to work with Gillingham midfielder Ouss Cisse again, as per the O’s official club website.

The midfielder has returned to his parent club after his loan at Brisbane Road expired.

Cisse, who is 29 years old, joined the League Two side on a six-month loan deal in January and made 10 appearances, scoring once.

The Mali international slotted in nicely into Orient’s side before the season was halted in March.

Embleton has reflected on his time with London side, saying that he would like to work with him again: “I think it’s safe to say that along with different circumstances changing, once he arrived at the club in January, our performances and form changed for the better.

“Ouss settled in really quickly, although he hadn’t played a lot, and was excellent. He gave us something that we didn’t have at the club, and he made a big impression on everyone at the club.

“He’s no doubt the type of man and player I would like to work with again in the future.”

Cisse, who stands at 6ft 5inc, moved to England in 2017 to join MK Dons having previously played in France for the likes of PSG, Amiens, Dijon and Tours, as well as a stint in Spain at Rayo Vallecano.

He spent two years with the Dons and helped them gain promotion to League One in his first season at the club before joining fellow third tier outfit Gillingham on a free transfer last summer.

