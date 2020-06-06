From Norway to Crewe via Denmark, that’s the football journey that Chuma Anene has been on. Oh, and you can also throw in stops in North Macedonia (Rabotnicki), Russia (Amkar Perm) and Kazakhstan (Kairat Almaty) into the mix.

The journey that Anene has taken to reach Cheshire has seen the 27-year-old striker play for 10 clubs before Danish side FC Midtjylland decided to loan him out this season to League Two side Crewe Alexandra.

Who is Chuma Anene?

The much-travelled striker started out in his native Norway with Holmlia, signing for Valerenga in 2011 and making the step up from their Under-19s to the first-team the following year. He went on to score four goals in 27 appearances for the Norwegian side.

His travels in football have definitely seen him receive many stamps in his passport and he has scored wherever he has touched down. 10 goals in North Macedonia’s top-tier with Rabotnicki Skopje, eight goals in Kazakhstan’s top-tier with Kairat Almaty and now nine goals in 34 games in League Two with the Railwaymen.

Reflection – should Crewe test Danish waters with another bid?

Anene’s goals have helped the Alex top the table ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. League Two, as a season, is effectively over with clubs not wanting to restart football and Crewe find themselves promoted to League One.

In conversation with All Nigeria Soccer, Anene said in April that he was open to staying on in Cheshire with the Railwaymen. If his time is to be limited with parent club FC Midtjylland, then maybe another season-long stay in English football might be of advantage for the nomadic striker.

Either way, Crewe Alexandra should be looking at making moves to bring him back to Cheshire.