Luton Town run the risk of losing Glen Rea on a free transfer this summer.

The ex-Republic of Ireland international faces an uncertain future at Kenilworth Road with his current contract expiring at the end of this month.

Rea, who is 25 years old, joined the Hatters in 2016 and has since been part of their side who have risen from League Two to the Championship during his time at the club.

He is a useful player for Luton to have in their squad as he is versatile and can play in midfield or defence if needed. Their boss Nathan Jones knows him well from his first spell as manager and will be weighing up whether to offer him a new contract over the coming weeks.

Rea has made just under 150 appearances in his four years at the club. However, one sticking point over a new deal is the fact he has struggled with injury over the past year.

He spent time on loan at Woking earlier this season to build up match fitness and has since forced his way back into the Luton side.

Prior to his move to the Hatters, Rea started his career at Brighton and Hove Albion and went onto make two appearances for their first-team. He had a loan spell at Southend United in 2015 before joining initially joining Luton on loan.

They made his move there permanent soon after and the two-year contract extension he signed in May 2018 is coming to an end soon.

Will Luton keep Rea?