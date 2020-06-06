According to ChronicleLive, Newcastle United have joined the race to sign England U21 international, Eberechi Eze.

The youngster has started every game for QPR in the league this season. Eze has scored 12 times this season and has registered 8 assists, meaning he has been directly involved in 34% of Rangers’ goals this season.

The Magpies have ‘expressed interest’ in the 21-year-old who is proving to be one of the EFL brightest talents. They join West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur in monitoring the forward who is valued at £8.1 million (TransferMarkt).

However, Newcastle may beat the two London clubs to the signing of Eze due to links they currently have with QPR. As part of Newcastle’s proposed takeover, current QPR director Jamie Reuben is set to join the Newcastle board under the new regime. Reuben’s father and uncle are set to have a 10% in the club and it is Reuben that his driving the idea of signing Eze.

It will be touch and go whether Newcastle will be able to make this deal happen. Reuben’s father and uncle’s stake will go through after the proposed takeover which is yet to be approved by the Premier League.

It has been no secret the amount of money Newcastle’s proposed owners are willing to pump into the club. With Tottenham’s Chairman Daniel Levy announcing the club has lost £200 million due to Covid-19, they may not be able to fight off Newcastle in signing QPR’s Eberechi Eze.