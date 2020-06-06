Of all the players to arrive under the madcap era of Massimo Cellino, Gaetano Berardi is the one who has stood the test of time. He was one of the first wave to arrive; he is still at the club now.

Not only has Berardi stood the test of time, he has also enamoured himself to the Leeds United terrace faithful. It’s not only his no-nonsense style of defending that won their hearts – no, it is much more than that.

It’s his loyalty and his embrace of that ‘side before self’ mentality that runs through the very core of the club. That was shown most when he refused to join the ‘Sicknote Six’ in his very first season at the club. Whilst they cried off sick from the Charlton game at The Valley, Berardi travelled with the squad even though injured.

Berardi at Leeds United

His debut came against Accrington Stanley in the League Cup – it was a game he got sent off in after a chest-high, scissor-kick tackle. It earned him the first of EIGHT red cards for the Whites, five of these being straight reds.

However, the flashing of the red cards deflects you from the fact that he’s not only featured 150 times (two goals/seven assists) for Leeds but that he has done so in FIVE positions. He’s featured most, 65 times, as a left-back, despite being a natural right-back, where he has represented Leeds 52 times. Toss in 29 appearances at centre-back and you have a utility defender.

Reflection – does Berardi deserve a new Leeds United deal.

Look, Gaetano Berardi has spilt blood for Leeds United, literally. He’s stood by the club when the loyalty of others was questioned. He has sat on the bench when he could have forced a move elsewhere. Trouble is, all that means zilch when it comes to awarding new deals.

What does matter is just how skilled a defender he is and how capable and reliable he is. Taking that into consideration, as well as looking at his adaptability, then Gaetano Berardi would be worthy of a new deal at Elland Road. OK, not a bells-and-whistles three-year deal but he is worth at least a ’12 months and we’ll see how it goes’ deal.

That all depends on the division that the Whites find themselves in next season. Whilst it is said that he is happy to stay for a crack in the Premier League, his desire to leave should Leeds United not go up might win out.

