Watford youngster Ben Wilmot has proven his trade in the Championship and is set for a Premier League career if he plays his cards right.

Wilmot first entered the world of football with non-league side Hitchin in North Hertfordshire. He quickly noticed that the players around him weren’t up to his level, and he developed a motivation that would see him want to further his footballing career.

After being spotted by a club scout, he was allowed to train with Stevenage. They did not need much convincing to bring him on board when the club coaches saw his versatility and all-round play style, it was a snappy decision to sign him up.

Wilmot made the step up to first-team at the tender age of just 17 under manager Darren Sarll, debuting in a goalless draw against MK Dons in League Two.

January 2018 fast came around, and a teenage Wilmot was much more than just a regular for Stevenage. Wilmot’s standout form put him apart from the rest, the winter transfer window came around and unfortunately for Stevenage the youngster was heavily linked to a move away, Liverpool, Watford, Southampton and Tottenham all came knocking. Willmot was overwhelmed by the attention he was getting. “We played Reading in an FA Cup replay, and the club had to stop complimentary player tickets because there were so many scouts coming to that game.” He mentioned in an interview with Swansea.

As the 17/18 season came to an end, Wilmot had his eyes set on Premier League outfit Watford. The Hornets were only 30 minutes down the road from his family home and manager at the time Javi Gracia sold the move to Wilmot.

Watford went on to purchase the teenager for a respectable £1.5m with the intention of potential first-team involvement. Watford’s owners also possess ownership of Seria A club Udinese, many of the Watford youngsters are pushed out to practice their trade in Italy. The ex-Stevenage man was sent out on loan to Udine in Jan 2019 where he went on to fulfil a 6-month contract in North-East Italy.

In this period, Wilmot was tested against the world’s best. One week he would face off against A.C. Milan at the San Siro, then the next he would be man-marking Paulo Dybala. He returned to Hertfordshire in summer 2019. His pre-season with Watford was cut short as a mutual loan agreement with Watford and Swansea would see the youngster move to Wales on a one-year loan.

The former Stevenage defender made an impressive 20 appearances in all competitions for Swansea during a stop-start campaign. The talented youngster registered two goals and recently extended his deal with the Swans which will see him finish the season with the Welsh outfit.

After a long wait for first-team action, Wilmot was given a chance to impress in the South Wales derby, following the absence of teammate Joe Rodon. The on-loan defender went onto to score the only goal of the game in a man of the match awarding performance.

Strengths

Recovery speed

Game management

Tackling

Defensive positioning

Weaknesses

Arial battles

Set-pieces

Long passing

Although the Championship season is yet to be concluded, Wilmot has conducted himself well and will most likely be involved with Watford’s first team next season.

Wilmot and Watford have both expressed how they have long term plans together.