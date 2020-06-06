Peterborough United’s main asset Ivan Toney is attracting interest from several Bundesliga sides, according to Director of Football, Barry Fry.

The 24-year-old joined Peterborough in 2018 for an ‘undisclosed’ fee from Newcastle United. Since then, Toney has taken League One by storm and has been free-scoring over the two campaigns. Toney scored 23 goals in all competitions during the 2018/19 season, but this campaign has been even better. Before the season was halted, Toney was on 24 goals, well on his way to hitting the 30 goal mark. Add in six assists, Toney has been directly involved in 44% of United’s goals this season.

With Peterborough United set to miss out on the chance of promotion to the Championship, star striker Toney is likely to move on. However, talking to the Peterborough Telegraph, Fry is determined not to let the forward go on the cheap. “We are fortunate enough to be better off than most so Ivan won’t be leaving on the cheap. He is under contract to us for another season.”

There has hardly been a lack of interest in Toney over the past 12 months. According to The Peterborough Telegraph, The Posh rejected an £8 million bid from Brentford in January as they felt it didn’t match their valuations of the former Newcastle United man. These bids saw The Posh slap a £13 million price tag on Toney.

Fry knows that the interest will grow again when the transfer window opens following the conclusion of the Premier League and Championship. Fry said: “There won’t be a shortage of clubs trying to sign Ivan, but it is difficult to know what the market will be like when it reopens. Big Bundesliga clubs and one very big American club have shown an interest, but they are not talking the numbers we would expect yet.”

The Verdict

It would be a massive loss for The Posh if they see Toney leave the club this summer. However, Peterborough United have become a bit of a selling club in recent years. Posh is well-known for unearthing diamonds having sold Dwight Gayle to Crystal Palace for £6.5m, Britt Assombalonga to Nottingham Forest for £5.5m and Ryan Bennett to Norwich for £3.5m

As previously mentioned, Toney has contributed to 44% of Peterborough’s goals this season. If Toney leaves, they will struggle to find someone who can replicate the goals he has scored. Toney’s all-round game is fantastic. He has electric pace which enables him to get away an average of 4.1 shots per game. Toney is fantastic in the air also, he wins at least 5 areal battles per game.

Not only that, but it provides a fear element to the opposition, knowing they are coming up against a team that has a player capable of scoring 25 goals a season. Teams may focus their defence on Toney which creates opportunities for other players.

With it looking highly likely that Marcus Maddison will also be leaving the club in the summer, Peterborough United will need to do some serious recruitment when the transfer window opens. If they don’t, they may even struggle to reach the playoffs next season.