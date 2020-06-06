When Leeds United fans first heard that the Whites were signing Marcelo Bielsa as their head coach, there was palpable bewilderment. You could forgive the head-scratching and glazed looks.

Check the date, it’s not April 1st. Check Twitter, it’s not the club account on the troll. But, seriously, it was amongst the biggest signings that the club has EVER made.

He might not have scored the wonder goals of Tony Yeboah. He might not have been that ‘When Chris Wood scores, Leeds win’ signing. He might not have been that ‘Pontus heads bricks’ capture. Marcelo Bielsa is none of those.

Yet, when it comes to single signings who have had an impact at Elland Road, Marcelo Bielsa is right up there amongst the greats. He has:

reinvented Kalvin Phillips as a defensive midfield juggernaut

reinvigorated a tired and middling Leeds United

resurrected a poor team and made them genuine promotion contenders

turned Jack Harrison into a £10million winger

created a football system and ethos which gives fans hope

This list could continue ad nauseum. The effect that Marcelo Bielsa has had on Leeds United really is that massive.

Results don’t lie. The effect that Bielsa has had on the Whites is there for all to view.

