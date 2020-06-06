According to Phil Hay, once of the Yorkshire Evening Post and now of The Athletic, Gaetano Berardi is staying at Leeds United – at least in the short-term.

Berardi arrived as a part of the first wave of imports from Italy brought in to the club by Massimo Cellino. He avoided the stigma of being a Cellino purchase by the pure fact he refused to follow the example set by some of the others. Whilst the ‘Sicknote Six’ were crying off the Charlton game in 2015, an injured Berardi travelled with the squad.

Berardi’s refusal to follow the egregious example set by those players at Charlotn led to serious connections with the fans. His ‘side before self’ attitude has never been in doubt. A one-time Switzerland international bought from Sampdoria for a peanuts fee, Berardi has bled for the club after putting his body on the line numerous times.

Berardi made his 150th appearance for Leeds United against Huddersfield Town in the last game before the COVID-19 lockdown. The fact that he is so popular, combined with the fact that he is a utility defender, means that some fans have been almost pleading for a deal to be given to him.

In an earlier ‘postbag Q&A’ article, Hay addressed the question of Berardi’s contract. In his response to a question about a new deal for Berardi, that it is likely that the club will offer a short-term ‘bridging’ deal. This would cover from the end of June to a projected mid-July season end date. After that, well the decision, it seems, is Berardi’s and it is a decision dependent on the division the Whites find themselves in.

Hay wrote that both Leeds United and Marcelo Bielsa want Berardi to stay but he also added that the popular defender had been tempted at times by a return to Italy and Italian football. Hay stated: “the offer for Premier League football would be very attractive [for Berardi],” before tempering it with the warning of, “another year in the Championship maybe not so much.”

At least Leeds United have the committed Berardi until the end of these last nine games, many will want that extended for a further 12 months should Premier League promotion be earned.

