This weekend brings a huge game for former Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner as his current side Schalke 04 look to avoid a fifth consecutive defeat in the Bundesliga.

It has been a miserable return to action for The Royal Blues with Wagner’s side having lost all four matches since last month’s restart while they have netted just one goal.

Defeat to Union Berlin on Sunday will undoubtedly see the pressure increase on Wagner and with Schalke 04 currently winless in 10 matches in all competitions, the axe could fall on the head of the 48-year-old former Sky Bet Championship play-off final winner.

During his time in England with Huddersfield Town, Wagner proved that anything is possible, taking The Terriers, who at that time had one of the lowest playing budgets in the Sky Bet Championship, into the Premier League for the first time in their history. The German coach even guided the West Yorkshire club to safety in their first season in the top flight despite being favourites to finish bottom of the table.

Wagner won 51 of his 154 matches in charge of Huddersfield Town while he is one of just three managers to guide the club to promotion in the last two decades.

Since joining Schalke 04, Wagner’s win percentage is higher than the one recorded at Huddersfield Town, however, his side’s current slump is a real worry and patience must be becoming a little thin at the Veltins-Arena.

Is David Wagner Huddersfield Town's best-ever boss?