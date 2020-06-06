Lyle Taylor’s decision to refuse to play any further part in Charlton’s 2019/20 campaign has, understandably, upset Addicks fans. In effect, Taylor’s decision could send the London side back down to League One. In that respect, Charlton fans have EVERY right to be angered.

Taylor’s importance to Charlton’s cause cannot be mistaken. If you look at the headline figures, Taylor brings goals and assists aplenty with the game that he plays. Since arriving at Charlton early in the summer 2018 transfer window, Taylor has put away 36 goals and provided 14 assists in 63 league appearances for the club. These are split into 11 goals/one assist this season and 21 goals/11 assists last season.

He’s also brought a lot of hate with his decision to essentially quit. No manner of ‘bridging’ video (below) is going to close the chasm between him and the fans:

Twitter: 🤐 https://t.co/2jBCfzfmnw (@lyletaylor90)

Twitter: This is not how this chapter was supposed to finish, but sometimes we have little control over it. I’ve had so many… https://t.co/KiViiYr5PZ (@lyletaylor90)

All that this has done has increased the anger that fans have felt and are still feeling. The video, the tweet, have just seen Taylor digging a deeper hole before realising he’s left his ladder up top.

This (below) is typical of how fans are feeling:

Twitter: My very last comment on taylor. Just another footballing MERCENARY.#CAFC (@markrodwell1970)

“Mercenary”, that is a very loaded term to throw around but is it one that is warranted. Doesn’t a rational person have that consideration that they can see things from Taylor’s viewpoint?

Many fans are upset by Taylor’s use of words in the above tweet: “but sometimes we have little control over it.” Words like this, meant to douse the flames like water simply act like petrol and make them flame up. That’s what has happened here:

You try explaining that to an 8yr old girl who spent her own Christmas money on a shirt with your name on it. Fact is, you have 100% control over YOUR decision but you’ve forgotten about the club that took a chance on you & those fans that idolised you. Not good enough. — Damian Walters (@DamianJWalters) June 5, 2020

You had total control of it. It’s your decision to leave the club, Bowyer, your teammates and the fans at a time when they really needed your help. If it all goes wrong you will have to live with the knowledge that, perhaps, you could have made the difference. — ⚫️Carolyn#Labourleftie#JohnsonHasFAILED#Covid19UK (@moto26261) June 5, 2020

Poor from you Lyle I have backed you so much but you have control over this you could at least play till your contract runs but instead you choose to not follow your contract I believe you should ask not to be paid for the month of June seeing as your refusing to go to work THINK — Laurence Coleman (@laurencec2002) June 5, 2020

At a time when NHS workers are risking their lives and those of their families to help others I find your decision a disgrace. It’s purely motivated by your own personal greed without consideration for how it affects the football club. Southall in disguise — C j martin (@biffa_c) June 5, 2020

There are many, many more Charlton fans on his tweet that are ready to call him out on his chasing of the £s. However, not all fans are embittered about the decision that he has taken, the path he has chosen to tread.

Gonna miss watching you play, but have so much love and respect for who you are and what you do. Cannot wait to see where you go next and hear how you are succeeding there. Thank you for your dedication, your voice and your talent. You are a legend, never change ❤️🤍 — Rachel Bridge (@rachelbbridge) June 5, 2020

I’ve enjoyed watching you play and your contribution to the club. Was luck enough to meet you at the playoff semifinal last year. Good luck in the future and you’ll be welcome back if the grass doesn’t turn out to be greener on the other side. — Tim Butler (@Tbutler50Tim) June 5, 2020

Thanks for all you have done for Charlton. Loved watching you play. Very sad to see you go but with way club is at the moment you need to think of your future. Good luck at whichever team you play for, just try not to score too many against us if we are in same league! — Tracy Marsh (@cheetahmarsh) June 5, 2020

The rights and wrongs are always going to be debated in a case such as this; people will always take sides. However, looking at it from the outside and from the fact that Taylor has made the choice not to play in an act of self-preservation for future momentary gain then it is very hard to look past the Monserattean striker as anything other than a footballing mercenary.

Is Lyle Taylor a footballing MERCENARY?