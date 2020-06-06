Lyle Taylor’s decision to refuse to play any further part in Charlton’s 2019/20 campaign has, understandably, upset Addicks fans. In effect, Taylor’s decision could send the London side back down to League One. In that respect, Charlton fans have EVERY right to be angered.

Taylor’s importance to Charlton’s cause cannot be mistaken. If you look at the headline figures, Taylor brings goals and assists aplenty with the game that he plays. Since arriving at Charlton early in the summer 2018 transfer window, Taylor has put away 36 goals and provided 14 assists in 63 league appearances for the club. These are split into 11 goals/one assist this season and 21 goals/11 assists last season.

He’s also brought a lot of hate with his decision to essentially quit. No manner of ‘bridging’ video (below) is going to close the chasm between him and the fans:

All that this has done has increased the anger that fans have felt and are still feeling. The video, the tweet, have just seen Taylor digging a deeper hole before realising he’s left his ladder up top.

This (below) is typical of how fans are feeling:

“Mercenary”, that is a very loaded term to throw around but is it one that is warranted. Doesn’t a rational person have that consideration that they can see things from Taylor’s viewpoint?

Many fans are upset by Taylor’s use of words in the above tweet: “but sometimes we have little control over it.” Words like this, meant to douse the flames like water simply act like petrol and make them flame up. That’s what has happened here:

There are many, many more Charlton fans on his tweet that are ready to call him out on his chasing of the £s. However, not all fans are embittered about the decision that he has taken, the path he has chosen to tread.

The rights and wrongs are always going to be debated in a case such as this; people will always take sides. However, looking at it from the outside and from the fact that Taylor has made the choice not to play in an act of self-preservation for future momentary gain then it is very hard to look past the Monserattean striker as anything other than a footballing mercenary.

Is Lyle Taylor a footballing MERCENARY?

Yes. 100%.

No.