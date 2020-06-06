Luton Town made the shock announcement last week that former manager Nathan Jones would be returning to the club for the remainder of the season.

Town fans were gutted when Jones left with the club 18 months ago in such a strong position. Luckily for them, Mick Harford picked up where Jones left off and guided the Hatters to promotion to the Championship.

It hasn’t quite been the return to the Championship Luton Town perhaps had hoped for. They currently sit second bottom of the league, six points off safety. Jones has got a tough task on his hands to guide The Hatters to safety and will need to win at least five of the remaining nine games to stand any chance of survival.

The return of Jones divided fans. Some were incredibly pleased to see one of their most successful managers in recent time return to the club. However, some have not forgiven Jones for leaving 18 months ago.

But just how well do you know your former/new boss? Here are 10 questions about Nathan Jones and his time at Luton Town.