Chris Martin may be set to leave Derby County after he turned down their first contract offer according to a report from The Athletic.

The 31-year-old striker, who has been capped 17 times by Scotland, has been at Derby since 2013 though it appeared that his time at the club was coming to an end. After a loan spell with Hull City where he scored one goal in ten appearances, the Rams were trying to sell Martin as he was one of their top earners.

In the end, Martin turned down any offers he was given and he stayed to fight for his place at Derby. This has worked out for him as he was eventually able to break into their first team and was part of the reason head coach Phillip Cocu was able to turn around the early season form which could have seen him sacked before he really got started. He has now scored ten goals in all competitions.

Martin is out of contract this summer and because of his form, Derby had offered him a new deal. According to this report, it was a one-year deal with the option of another and it was heavily based on incentives.

But Martin may end up leaving as he has turned down that initial offer, with the report going on to say the two parties are still far apart on what they expect. The Scot is still expected to play in the extended season and he is willing to sign a new deal, so he might still end up staying in the East Midlands.

