Barnsley head coach Gerhard Struber has told the Yorkshire Post that he doesn’t expect any of his players to refuse to play in the extended season.

The Sky Bet Championship is expected to get its season going again on June 20th. This is part of Project Restart. The fact the season will be going into July though will cause some complications. Players’ contracts will expire on July 1st and it will require a short term contract for them to finish the season.

There is the chance players might refuse to extend their contract. This has already happened at Charlton where Lyle Taylor has notably refused to play on. This is alongside David Davis and Chris Solly who have also refused to sign a short extension.

Barnsley fans may be worried some of their players might choose to sit out the end of the season. However, they will be reassured by their manager Struber who has talked it over with their players who are out of contract. He expects all of his players to finish the season and help them fight against relegation.

Struber said: “I’ve spoken with every single player about the situation and their motivation and maybe what comes in the future.

“The feedback is that we go until the last game – 100 per cent.

“I have a good feeling that every player will take the last chance to pick up points in the last nine games.

“I think we have no discussions like Charlton and other clubs and we stay together. It is helpful for every single player in the future.

“When you think more about what is after the nine games, then you have a problem in the important time – the final nine games.

“We are in a very good exchange together, which is also helpful. We won’t lose energy with other topics.”

Are you happy no Barnsley players will be sitting out?