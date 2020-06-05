Sheffield Wednesday’s David Bates will not be extending his loan at the club according to a report from the German publication the Hamburger Morgenpost.

The 23-year-old defender, who has been capped four times by Scotland, moved to German side Hamburg in 2018. He soon became a fan favourite at the club and was a regular in their defence, regularly getting praise for his ‘no nonsense’ performances. However, he suffered a huge blow when he suffered a ligament part rupture in his left ankle in May 2019. This ruled him out for the rest of the season.

This is why there was some hype when he signed on loan at Sheffield Wednesday for the season. But that hype has not been fulfilled and this will be seen as one of the most inexplicable signings in recent history for Wednesday, being up there with David Kasnik. Bates has not made a single league appearance for the Owls with the little he has played being in cup competitions. The Hamburger Morgenpost calls him a flop in their report and not many would argue with that.

Due to his loan expiring on July 1st, Wednesday would have to agree an extension with Hamburg to keep him for their extended Sky Bet Championship season. It is due to start on June 20th and will last longer than the original contract. But because he is not likely to get into the first team again and even head coach Garry Monk has admitted he was unlikely to play again, Bates won’t be extending his stay at Hillsborough.

